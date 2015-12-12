Health and its importance

Health and wellness are interconnected and they both are the same thing. To be healthy is a very important factor in life. One has to be healthy physically to have a healthy body and a very healthy mind. Only if you are healthy you can live peacefully in this whole world. Health plays an important role in a human’s life. To be healthy you will have to take care of many things.

To have a healthy body you should eat correctly, you should have good exercise, you should have a good family, a good job, and financially you have to be secure. All these above stated matters a lot to have a healthy and fit life. The most important aspect of a healthy body is the food we take in. we should always eat a lot of vegetables, fruits ,nuts ,pulses ,cereals ,milk etc.

you should avoid taking too much oil content in your food as oil will increase the fat in your body and they will hike the cholesterol level and thus it will lead to lot of complications. Vegetables can be consumed in any number as vegetables have special enzymes which will reduce fat from your body and helps to keep you fit.