Healthy body

To be healthy one has to eat right. Food plays an important role in keeping yourself fit and healthy. In today’s world there is lot of junk food available. Today’s world is really very fast and people find very less time to cook and do exercise. So people are going behind junk foods to save time and these junk foods are really unhealthy. Junk foods contain preservatives and they are not fresh.

Always fresh food has to be consumed to keep you fit and healthy. Too much of junk food will cause lot of complications like diabetes, cholesterol , blood pressure etc. junk food or oil fried foods which are quick to make and easy to consume but the harm they cause to your body is not less. Include a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Fruits and vegetables help to reduce fat content in your body and help you to keep yourself more healthy and fit. Along with a healthy diet god exercise also plays an important role .in keeping your body fit. is A good morning walk will help you to keep your body fit and also keeps your mind fresh. Walking is a very good exercise to keep your mind and body fresh.